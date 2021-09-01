Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bangalore departed for UAE on Sunday (29th August) to play in the resumption of the VIVO IPL 2021. Documenting the journey from Bengaluru to Dubai, the team has shared the first episode of ‘Bold Diaries’, a digital series that captures behind-the-scenes of the team as they gear up for the journey to Dubai.Also Read - IPL 2021: Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas Replace Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes in Rajasthan Royals squad

The excitement is evident in this group that's heading into the remainder of the competition. The video shows light-hearted moments of the players. They share interesting travel stories from their past journeys while also disclosing what they will be watching on the flight. The responses come from Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Sachin Baby, Pavan Deshpande, Muhammad Azharudeen, and Suyash Prabhudessai.



Navdeep Saini shared his thoughts on traveling on airplanes. "I like everything about traveling, but if you can get a business class seat instead of an economy class seat, there is nothing like it. In economy, you are confined to sitting in one tight spot. However, in business class, you can relax and sit. That's why I like getting business class so I can be comfortable while watching Netflix." Saini also revealed that he wasn't watching anything on the plane but decided to jog old memories by watching episodes of Tom and Jerry.

Devdutt Padikkal shared what playing for Team India in the series against Sri Lanka was like. “It was a very exciting experience for me. Just being a part of the group. I was really excited to be there and was just looking to learn and improve. For lots of us, it was our first tour with the Indian team, and everyone just wanted to pick new techniques up from each other and the senior players in the squad. It was a really good experience overall.”

The team will be quarantined in their hotel for 6 days before training begins. The team’s season re-opener is on 20 September against the Kolkata Knight Riders.