Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli boarded a flight from Manchester and landed in Dubai on Sunday to join his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates ahead of the second leg of the Indian Premier League. Ahead of the crucial T20 phase where the IPL would be followed by the T20 World Cup, Kohli reckoned it is an exciting and important phase.

"Hopefully, we are able to maintain a strong, secure environment here and have a quality IPL and onto the World Cup. So now, heading into the T20 phase, I think it is going to be an exciting phase and a very important one for us at RCB and for the Indian team at the World Cup as well," Kohli said while speaking to RCB social media.

He also called the sudden return from the UK 'unfortunate' and said that with Covid around things are uncertain.

“Unfortunate how we ended up being here early but with COVID in place, things are very uncertain, so anything can happen at any time,” he added.

Kohli will now undergo a six-day quarantine period before he is cleared to join his RCB teammates.

RCB was third on the points table behind Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings before the IPL 2021 was postponed after several franchises reported positive Covid cases inside the bio-secure bubble.

RCB looks good to make it to the playoffs this year. They have had a good first half of the season. The Kohli-led franchise would open their second leg against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20. Kohli and Co would look to start things on a winning note.