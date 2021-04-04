Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday confirmed that opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal is under home quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru after testing positive for COVID-19. In their official statement, RCB said that the southpaw was diagnosed with the novel virus on March 22. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Confirms Mumbai Will Host IPL 2021 Matches

Padikkal is the third IPL cricketer to test positive ahead of the upcoming edition. Kolkata Knight Riders Nitish Rana was the first, while Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel is the other. Rana has recovered and joined the squad after two negative tests.

"Official Statement: Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for COVID-19 on 22nd March 2021. He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then. Devdutt will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative, as per IPL protocol," RCB posted on Twitter.

The franchise further stated that the medical team is in touch with the young batsman and ensuring his safety.

“RCB Medical team is in touch with Devdutt ensuring his safety and well-being. He is feeling well and we can’t wait to have him join the squad for #IPL2021,” RCB posted.

Padikkal – who amassed 473 runs in his 15 games – was the big find of the side last season. He played a monumental role in RCB’s qualification for the playoffs.

The southpaw had a great domestic season earlier this season as he smashed five consecutive centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Karnataka.

RCB will lock horns with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2021 in Chennai.