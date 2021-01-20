Royal Challengers Bangalore were quite confident ahead of the start of IPL 2020 with their captain Virat Kohli claiming this is the most balanced squad the franchise has had in several years. And it began reflecting on their performances as they made the cut for the playoffs. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates List of Released/ Retained Players: Rajasthan Royals Release Steve Smith

They finished fourth in the standings and edged past Kolkata Knight Riders in the playoffs race despite having the same number points. Kohli's men had a better net run-rate but they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator – their third defeat to SRH in the season. The emergence of Devdutt Padikkal as a reliable opener though was a big plus for the franchise.

In his debut season, Padikkal finished as RCB's top-scorer with the bat with 473 runs ahead of Kohli and AB de Villiers. He averaged 31.53 and hit five half-centuries during the season. With the ball, legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the star performer for them taking 21 wickets in 15 innings including best figures of 3/18.

RCB have come close to winning the tile on three occasions having made the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal,Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel

