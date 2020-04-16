As IPL gets postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus pandemic, Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Simon Katich said that his team would be happy to play in South Africa or Australia if the tournament is shifted out of India. Katich felt it will be an advantage because a lot of his players are Australians or South Africans. Also Read - SLC Give BCCI Proposal, Sri Lanka Ready to Hold IPL 2020

"Whether it (IPL) would be in Australia [or elsewhere], that's an interesting topic of conversation. There would be a few teams – us in particular at RCB, we'd be very happy for it to be played abroad, because a number of our overseas players are Australian and South African, who really would enjoy these conditions in Australia. It would be interesting to see if that would eventuate but obviously it's one of many scenarios that's being discussed." Katich told SEN Radio.

Labelling it as the biggest T20 League in the world, Katich felt it must be frustrating for the fans but staying indoors is the right way.

“It’s obviously the biggest T20 tournament in the world and the people there love their cricket. But I think they’re also realistic to know that they have to sit tight and wait like everyone else in the world and ride this out however long that takes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has offered BCCI to hold the tournament on their soil if the pandemic subsides.