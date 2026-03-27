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RCB head coach Andy Flower makes big statement on Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2026, says...

RCB head coach Andy Flower makes big statement on Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2026, says…

RCB head coach Andy Flower makes surprising statement on Virat Kohli before IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Andy Flower's big statement on Virat Kohli

The fans’ are excited about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face their well-known rivals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

‘We’re all looking forward to the challenge: Andy Flower

However, ahead of this highly-intense match, RCB head coach Andy Flower said the team is approaching the new campaign with a fresh outlook despite entering the tournament as the defending champions.

“Of course we are the holders from last year, but this is a brand new year and we’re all looking forward to the challenge. One of the truths in life is that change is always there. We are a different group now, the players are a year older and our opponents have evolved in certain ways. Conditions might also be different, so the challenge of this IPL will be completely different to the last one, and we’re excited about that,” Flower said.

Andy Flower reveals how RCB learned from past matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium

Andy Flower also revealed that the team has learned a lot from past matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. “We lost our first three matches at Chinnaswamy last year and we learned from those experiences. Conditions might be slightly different this time as well, so we’ll have to assess that. But at your home venue you should have a better understanding of the nuances of the conditions than your opposition. We’ve been practicing here and talking a lot about those aspects, so I’d like to think we’ll be slightly ahead of the opposition on our own surface.”

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Flower praises Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma’s leadership

RCB head coach Andy Flower praised captain Rajat Patidar and his deputy Jitesh Sharma for their leadership, “It’s pretty amazing that in Rajat’s first year of captaincy he led RCB to the trophy. He’s a very likeable man and he’s well respected in the dressing room. He stays nice and calm, which the bowlers really appreciate. Jitesh is a very good deputy as well. He’s energetic, tactically aware and sees a lot of the game from behind the stumps, so having those two working together around the square is valuable for the team.”

Flower opens up about Virat Kohli’s mindset for IPL 2026

Flower also opened up about Virat Kohli’s mindset and preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. “Virat is in a really good space mentally. He’s very comfortable with himself but still incredibly hungry and watching him strike the ball in training, he looks at the peak of his powers.”

Flower shares thoughts on RCB’s seamers

Flower reflected on RCB’s bowling options for IPL 2026 as he said, “We’re happy with the Indian seamers in the squad. Rasikh is a better bowler than he was last year, and he’s worked very hard on his game. We’re also pleased to have recruited Mangesh and we’ve been encouraged by Abhinandan’s progress recently. All three have qualities that put them in good shape if they get their opportunities in this tournament.”

Andy Flower gives an update on Josh Hazlewood

Flower gave a major update about Australian star pacer Josh Hazlewood, “Hazlewood arrived yesterday and he’s looking fit. It’s great to have him back around the dressing room and involved in our meetings again. He won’t be ready for tomorrow because he’s just arrived, but we’ll monitor his fitness closely and we’re looking forward to him making his entrance into the IPL soon.”

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