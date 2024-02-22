RCB IPL Schedule 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match Dates, Player List, Stadiums, Venue, Time Table

Home

Here is the full schedule, match dates, player list, stadiums, venue, time table for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024.

RCB IPL Schedule 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore will eye their maiden trophy while they enter in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League which will start from March 22 at Chennai where Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore for the opening clash of the tournament. The franchise has added six new faces during the min-auction. The franchise has brought West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph at Rs. 11.50 crore. This will be Virat Kohli’s last T20 stint before the T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in the USA and West Indies. The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) will announce the schedule in two phases because the tournament is clashing with the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Here is the schedule of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first 21 matches of the tournament:

RCB will play at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Punjab, Kolkata and Lucknow from the first 5 matches. pic.twitter.com/mwN5T1fAY6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 22, 2024

RCB players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Alzarri Joseph (Rs. 11.50 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore), Tom Curran (Rs. 1.5 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 2 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Saurav Chauhan (Rs. 20 lakh).

RCB Squad for IPL 2024: Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (SA), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Saurav Chauhan, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran (ENG), Swapnil Singh, Will Jacks (ENG), Cameron Green (AUS), Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley (ENG), Himanshu Sharma, Alzarri Joseph (WI), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar.

