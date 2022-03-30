New Delhi: We are all aware of the camaraderie between Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers when the latter used to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during his IPL days. de Villiers may not be a part of the RCB team now but the friendship is still the same between the two great batters of the game. RCB under the leadership of new skipper Faf du Plessis didn’t have the best of outings in their opening match against Punjab Kings despite getting 200+ runs on the board batting first. The bowlers didn’t turn up on the day as PBKS ran away with all 2 points, courtesy of a 5-wicket victory. The former South African international has made a big prediction that the ex RCB skipper will smash as many as 600 runs in the ongoing season.Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Captain Kane Williamson Got Fined Rs 12 Lakh For Slow Over Rate During Match Against RR

"Everyone knows about Faf du Plessis coming in as captain. I think the most exciting thing for me is Virat not being captain and releasing a bit of the pressure, really just going out there and freeing up. I am expecting a very big season from Virat. I am thinking 600+ runs from him this year," AB de Villiers said on YouTube channel 'VUSport Streaming'.

"He (Kohli) will be in Faf's ear, but Faf is also very experienced as well. He has got a good cricketing training on him and he would allow Virat and some of the youngsters to just go and free up, and just enjoy the IPL. I don't know what to expect (from RCB) but I expect some individuals to really rise in this IPL from the RCB setup," he added.

RCB will looking to get their campaign up and running with a victory as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at DY Patil Stadium.