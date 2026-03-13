RCB legend and Kohli’s teammate backs teenager Arvid Lindblad to succeed in F1, he says…

Home

Former RCB star player hail Arvid Lindblad for his iconic performance in the Formula 1. Take a look and read the full story.

Good news for fans, as Formula 1 returned with new and impressive technical changes. However, former South Africa cricketer and one of the finest batters, AB de Villiers reflected on the changes and shared his opinion.

AB de Villiers shows interest in Formula 1

South Africa legend AB de Villiers admitted the regulation shifts make this season “incredibly interesting to see how that evolves,” he passed this comment after George Russell clinched victory in the opening race and Mercedes started strongly.

However, it was 18-year-old rookie Arvid Lindbla, who has Indian roots, who truly caught AB de Villiers’ attention.

AB de Villiers praises Arvide Lindbla for his performance

While praising him on FanCode, AB de Villiers said, “An 18-year-old with a bit of fire — that is very exciting to see.”

“He’s got some Indian roots, he’s only 18, and to be amongst the points after his first race is seriously impressive,” he added.

The Arvid Lindblad fan we didn’t know we had ️ Catch all the F1 2026 action LIVE on FanCode #F1 pic.twitter.com/pw7JAKEOtv — FanCode (@FanCode) March 12, 2026

Arvid Lindbla impresses against stars like Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen

However, Lindblad delivered a brave performance in his first race, competing directly with stars such as Lewis Hamilton, Landon Norris and Max Verstappen. After the race, AB de Villers praised all the young talents for their attitude, “I’m not here to roll over and give them the place, I’m here to fight.”

“Being 18, yes, you have that exuberance of youth. But you need confidence, and I call it quiet confidence. You don’t have to be arrogant. You don’t always have to say something. It’s in the way you carry yourself, your body language,” he added.

Speaking about AB de Villiers, he always showcased his interest in many sports apart from cricket. From tennis and rugby to golf and motorsport. He also follows major international competitions. However, his recent is clearly showing his growing interest in Formula 1.

When and Where to watch Formula 1

As the season progresses, all eyes are now on the upcoming race in China on March 15, with new rivalries and young talents continuing to add excitement. However, fans can watch Formula 1 action LIVE on FanCode.

