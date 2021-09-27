Dubai: Questioning the mentality of Royal Challengers Bangalore, former English captain Michael Vaughan launched a scathing attack on Sunday. Calling RCB an ‘immature group’, Vaughan felt the side celebrate at the wrong times.Also Read - Virat Kohli Praises Hattrick Hero Harshal Patel After Emphatic Win

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan reckoned RCB lacks the unity of a "collective" because the players are vying for individual performances. "I'll be honest with you… RCB.. I don't want to feel like I am picking on them but I just don't like the mentality. I don't like seeing fistbumps for someone hitting a six, you know, in the ninth over. You hit a six but that's your job to get the ball over the ropes. You give a fistbump when you celebrate at the end of the game when you have won. I have seen little celebrations at the wrong moment from the RCB team."

"I just don't see the mechanism of maturity. It looks quite immature group that's celebrating someone hitting a six in the 8th over [sic]. So what? Who cares about that? That's for later on in a couple of hours time when you start celebrating. I see some of the things in this group that… yeah, I am not too sure I think they are almost playing individually rather than a collective," he added.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell justified his million-dollar contract with an all-round performance before Harshal Patel took a hat-trick to ensure a thumping 54-run victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore over Mumbai Indians.

Maxwell (56 off 37 balls and 2/23) produced one of his better efforts in the IPL while Harshal (4/17 in 3.1 overs), the current Purple Cap holder removed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries to defend a target of 165 without breaking much sweat.