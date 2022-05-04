Pune: Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in what is arguably the most-awaited clash in IPL. While Chennai, who are coming off a win, would feel more confident against RCB – who have lost their last three games. Yet, it is the IPL and not much can be predicted. Labelling the yellow camp as favourites, ex-CSK star Imran Tahir reckoned Chennai should not tinker with their combination.Also Read - IPL 2022: Not Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel; Ajay Jadeja Picks Harpreet Brar as Best Left-Arm Spinner in India

"The match will be very important for Chennai since losing even one game from here will severely hurt their playoff chances. But they should be confident as they are coming off a win. RCB will be low on confidence having lost three games but I feel CSK must stick to how they played the last game and stay positive. I think Chennai have the upper hand over Bangalore," Tahir said during a discussion on ESPNCricinfo.

Tahir also said that Chennai should resist the urge of bringing back Shivam Dube, who has done fairly well this season. Tahir said: "I don't think CSK should make any changes because they are coming off a win. They might have to make a change in the overseas combination (to fit in Dwayne Bravo). Dube has played a couple of good knocks, but I feel that they should stick to the same combination."

RCB vs CSK Possible Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.