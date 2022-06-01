New Delhi: It has been a couple of tough weeks for Mohammed Siraj as the speedster was unable to find form in the recently concluded IPL season. He picked up only 9 wickets in 15 games at an economy rate of 10.07. The 28-year-old also registered an unwanted record of being hit for 31 sixes, which is the highest for any bowler in the history of tournament.Also Read - Fans Come to Mohammed Siraj's Support After Dismal Show Against Rajasthan Royals

However, Siraj does not mince his words while speaking about his poor form,”This season the IPL was a bit down. The last two seasons my graph was up and this time it has come down. But then I see what I have done in the past two years and take that along,” Siraj told PTI during trailer launch of web-series ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum’ to be streamed on ‘Voot Select’, based on India’s 2020-21 Test series triumph in Australia. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mohammed Siraj Bags Unwanted Record, Becomes First Player to Concede 30 Sixes in an IPL Season

“This year was a bad phase for me but will make a strong comeback by working hard. I will work on my ability, believe in my strengths,” he added. Also Read - IND vs SA, ENG Squad Announcement: Umran, Arshdeep In T20 Squad; Dhawan, Mohsin Snubbed; Pujara Comes Back In Tests

Siraj, who has been brilliant in Test matches for India, wants to do well in the fifth Test against England to be played in Edgbaston from July 1-5.

“My preparations are going well for the Test. There in England, the Dukes ball is used, it is always good to bowl there in the English conditions and it is helpful for the bowlers,” the Hyderabad-based speedster added.

According to Siraj, the fifth test, which had to be rescheduled due to COVID outbreak in the Indian camp last year, will be “very important” in context of World Test Championship.

“This Test is very important for us and we are leading 2-1. It is good that the Test has been rescheduled and we are confident (of doing well) as we have the lead, it is a good feeling,” added the right-arm speedster.

Hitting one spot relentlessly is very important in Test cricket, reckons Siraj.

“The important thing in a Test match is your line and length and how consistently you can bowl at one spot. That is what I have learned, the same thing I have learned in Australia and my aim is to perform consistently for the team and bowl in one area and create pressure.

“Even if I don’t get wickets, my aim is how I can put the opposition in pressure, Siraj said.

Inputs from PTI