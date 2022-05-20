Mumbai: The Royals Challengers Bangalore have done themselves a massive favour by beating Gujarat Titans by eight wickets at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday. Not only have they kept their playoff hopes alive, but this win will also give them a major confidence boost.Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 67 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 20, Friday

Bangalore now have eight wins in 14 games and are at the fourth position in the points table. Despite being at the fourth position, RCB find themselves in a precarious position because of their negative run rate. Also Read - IPL 2022: How Does MS Dhoni Finishes Matches Even At Age of 40? CSK Teammate Dwaine Pretorius Answers

Now, things are not in the control of RCB. They would have to hope for favourable results from other games. For starters, they would hope Chennai can beat Rajasthan by a huge margin in their next game to drop below them in the points table. Also Read - IPL 2022: Matthew Wade's Dismissal Is Unfortunate But 3rd Umpire Hands Are Tied, Says Aakash Chopra After DRS Controversy

But all eyes would be on Mumbai versus Delhi as this game could decide the fate of not just the Capitals, but also Rajasthan and Bangalore. Now, if the Sanju Samson-led side lose to Chennai in their last round-robin game and Delhi lose to Mumbai. In such a scenario, then RCB and RR both will qualify for the playoffs with 16 points each, leaving behind DC with 14 points.

On the other hand, if Delhi can beat Mumbai and Rajasthan lose to Chennai, then Bangalore’s chances of going through will drop and that is because of the negative net run-rate. For them to qualify, they need RR to lose to CSK by a huge margin to drop below them in the points table.

Then RCB and DC will qualify instead. At the moment, both Delhi and Rajasthan have more NRR than Bangalore. If DC and RR win their respective matches, RCB will be knocked out of IPL 2022.