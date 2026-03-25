Home

Sports

RCB Schedule IPL 2026: Full list of players, schedule and full support staff of Virat Kohlis side, all details HERE

RCB Schedule IPL 2026: Full list of players, schedule and full support staff of Virat Kohli’s side, all details HERE

RCB Match Schedule IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderadab in the opening match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will open their campaign in IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: IANS)

RCB IPL Schedule 2026: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru have become the most expensive team ever in the Indian Premier League ahead of the IPL 2026 after being bought by a Aditya Birla-group led consortium on Tuesday night for $1.8 billion or Rs 16,600 crore approximately. Other parties involved in the group are – Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE, a firm of which Viral Patel is the CEO, Bolt Ventures – owned by American investor David Blitzer, and Indian media house Times of India group.

“United Spirits Limited, pursuant to the meeting of its Board of Directors, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the sale of the 100 percent equity stake held in its wholly owned subsidiary Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) to a consortium,” the USL said in a statement.

“The consortium comprises Aditya Birla Group (ABG), The Times of India Group (Times), Bolt Ventures (Bolt), and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (Blackstone) for a total consideration of INR 166.6 bn in an all cash transaction,” the statement added.

RCB are the defending champions of the IPL, winning the title for first time after 18 years. Kohli’s RCB will open their campaign against Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (March 28).

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The newly-sold franchise will miss the services of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for the first-half of the season as he is yet to join the squad after missing the T20 World Cup 2026 last month due to Achilles Heel injury. RCB will also miss the services of pacer Yash Dayal for the entire as confirmed by their Director of Cricket Mo Bobat on Tuesday.

. Virat throwing it down to Salt…openers looking out for each other already. It’s these that matter over a long campaign. ❤️‍ Enjoy the full video on… pic.twitter.com/JxZqIi6mgG — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 24, 2026

Here is the full RCB squad for the IPL 2026 season…

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox

All-rounders: Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Satwik Deswal, Kanish Chouhan, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal

Spinners: Suyash Sharma

Fast bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Nuwan Thushara, Abhinandan Singh

RCB schedule for IPL 2026 first phase

Opponents Date Time Venue Sunrisers Hyderabad 28.3.2026 730pm M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings 05.04.2026 730pm M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Rajasthan Royals 11.04.2026 730pm ACA Stadium, Guwahati Mumbai Indians 20.04.2026 730pm Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

RCB Support Staff for IPL 2026

Head coach: Andy Flower

Batting coach: Dinesh Karthik

Bowling coach: Omkar Salvi

Spin bowling coach: Malolan Rangarajan

Assistant coach: Richard Halsall

Physiotherapist: Evan Speechly

Team doctor: Dr Shikha Dhaundiyal

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.