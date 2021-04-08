Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli gave a motivational speech to his teammates to get them pumped for their opening match of the Indian Premier League on Friday. Also Read - Will IPL 2021 be Last Season of MS Dhoni? CSK Chief Executive Responds

Kohli welcomed the new additions to the RCB squad this season and ask them to show intensity even during the practice sessions.

"To all the new guys who have joined RCB — welcome to this amazing group of guys. As you know from the guys that have played here in the past, the atmosphere and the energy throughout the season will be amazing," Kohli is seen telling his team members in a video posted by RCB on its Twitter handle.

“The only thing I expect from the guys is to make the most of the time spent on the field, whether it is practice sessions. Needless to mention, I expect guys to show intensity. That’s the way we have always played and that will not change,” Kohli added.

T-2 Days: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at RCB’s practice session Full squad training at Chepauk, and some pep talk from the experienced folks, catch what happened at yesterday’s practice session on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/RSXKv6xD6B — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 8, 2021



RCB made some serious business in the IPL 2021 auction as they bought some white-ball specialists in Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Daniel Christian for some hefty amounts. While from the domestic circuit RCB acquired the services of Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai and K.S. Bharat.

RCB qualified for the playoffs in last years IPL in the UAE as Kohli expects his team to move forward this season with a stronger squad.

“Last year was a great step in the right direction for us and I feel like our squad is even stronger this year. I expect good things to happen again,” Kohli added.

“The focus [last year] was to make the most of the time we had, especially in our practice sessions. There was no mucking around, there was no wasting time. We were professionals in what we wanted to do and had a lot of fun as well through the season.”

Kohli further gave a pep talk to the players and said that he and the team management will back them in the upcoming season.

“If we all believe together, we can do some really specials things this season. All of us should look forward to it. I certainly look forward to it. So let’s get off to a good start boys.”

“I am backing you, the management is backing you. Players who have been selected, we believe they are going to contribute to the culture that RCB has, and to the plans that we’re going to execute on the field,” the RCB captain said.