Royal Challengers Bangalore – A franchise that has entered every edition of Indian Premier League with a big reputation and hopes but have always came short to achieve glory. Also Read - Will Rajasthan Royals Sign Lionel Messi at IPL Mega Auction? Team Director Kumar Sangakkara Responds

Will 2021 be their year? Also Read - Steve Smith Doesn't Feature in Top-10 Captains For me: Rajat Bhatia

After failing in the past 13 years, Virat Kohli is once again ready to battle hard with his passion and aggression in the quest to get his hands on the coveted IPL trophy. RCB had a decent outing last season as they qualified for the playoffs in the tough UAE conditions. The franchise had a balanced squad in 2020 but like every season, RCB team management decided to release some of their big stars in the search for a ‘diamond’ who would be their game-changer. Also Read - CSK Captain MS Dhoni And Suresh Raina Gear up For IPL 2021 | Watch Video

The Bangalore-based franchise released Chris Morris, Isuru Udana and Aaron Finch after having them for just one season. Their strategy is always under the scanner for not backing players as in the past few seasons, they have let go some of big names including KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Quinton de Kock and Chris Woakes. The overdependence on skipper Kohli and AB de Villiers has only grown in that time.

The duo has been the heart and soul of the team and having tried their best to get them over the line on several occasions but individual brilliance can only win you matches, not the trophy.

However, RCB has made some exciting additions to their squad for the upcoming season with Glenn Maxwell being the much-talked-about. RCB acquired the services of the Australian power-hitter for a massive Rs 14.25 crore, while they also bought New Zealand’s lanky pacer Kyle Jamieson for a whopping Rs 15 crore.

Daniel Christian, Mohammed Azharuddeen and KS Bharat are the other players who can help RCB to overcome the ghosts of the past.

RCB Squad Analysis

The Openers: Captain Kohli has already made a scintillating statement after the fifth T20I against England that he will open the innings in IPL 2021. The run-machine at the top is a signal for the other teams to pull up their socks as Kohli means business. Kohli has an impressive record while opening the innings in IPL, scoring 2345 runs at an average of 46.90. All of his five centuries in IPL have been scored as an opener.

Kohli will be opening the innings alongside young Devdutt Padikkal who impressed many with his consistent show last season. The southpaw slammed 473 runs in 15 matches, outshining even Finch at the top. The Kohli-Padikkal duo has the ability to bring the spark in the RCB team which they lacked in the past few seasons at the top.

Young Azharuddeen is another player who can make his way at the top of the RCB batting line-up in case of any injury crisis. Finn Allen of New Zealand is also a good option for RCB if they want to try an overseas batter as an opener.

The Middle-Order

When you have De Villiers in the batting line-up things get easy in many ways as he is the batsman who can play anywhere for the team and adapt to situations with complete ease. But with the new set-up, RCB need ABD to play a solid role in the middle-order as they will need him there in the absence of Kohli (who will open the innings). Alongside ABD, RCB have Sachin Baby and Azharuddeen with some fresh domestic talents to do some damage control.

The Finishers

Maxwell has a huge opportunity this year to break his dubious image of an overpriced deal. With Kohli and ABD in the batting line-up, Maxwell will get freedom to play his natural game and that’s the only thing the franchise needs this time around. The Aussie allrounder has been one of the biggest game-changers in the shortest formats at the international level but his IPL records don’t do justice to his talent. With the role of a finisher, Maxwell has a chance to produce a “Big Show”.

Maxwell will be accompanied by his countrymen Dan Christian in the lower-middle order. Christian, 37, is aging like fine wine. The flamboyant allrounder can be the trump card for RCB which they were in search of in the past couple of seasons. He the ability to clear the boundary ropes at his will and can be handy with the ball too with his smart change of pace.

The Spinners

Yuzvendra Chahal will be more than happy to play most of the IPL matches this season at the turning tracks of Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chennai. Chahal has been one of the MVPs for RCB alongside Kohli and ABD in the past decade. The leg-spinner has produced magic with the ball whenever his captain demanded and in the upcoming season, he will once again be among the players to watch out for.

Chahal will be accompanied by off-spinner Washington Sundar to trouble the batters. The 20-year-old has turned out to be the special powerplay bowler for captain Kohli in the past couple of seasons. Sundar with his disciplined bowling helped other bowlers to take advantage of the batters’ rusty attitude.

In the overseas quota, RCB have a quality spinner in Adam Zampa who can run riot on the turning tracks with his sharp googlies and leg-spin.

The Fast Bowlers

The Bangalore franchise has a fresh fast bowling attack with some exciting young pacers like Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini. However, the combo lacks experience.

Jamieson has made a name for himself in the New Zealand team but his performances in T20Is have been questionable with an economy of 9.80. Siraj and Saini’s abilities in the T20s have also not been on par with some domestic fast bowling talents from the other teams.

Although, RCB have some depth in their pace attack this time with Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel and Kane Richardson, it still looks rusty in many ways without any solid leader of the pack.