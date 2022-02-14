New Delhi: Australia and RCB superstar, Glen Maxwell is going to tie the knot with long-term girlfriend Vini Raman and what has got the attention of the netizens that their wedding card is in Tamil, something which an Australian might have not experienced that much.Also Read - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Strongest Playing 11 For IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Likely to Open With Anuj Rawat; Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell Follow

The wedding card which is going viral in social media, is a traditional Tamil Muhurta Patrikai, which clearly tells us that the wedding will be conducted in a traditional Tamil Brahmin ceremony. Also Read - People Said Quit Cricket, Drive Auto With Your Father: Mohammed Siraj Recalls Poor 2019 IPL Season

GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we’d bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony… Will there be a white gown wedding too?

Congratulations Glenn and Vini ! @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/uJeSjHM1we — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) February 12, 2022

Also Read - BBL 2022: Glenn Maxwell Tests Positive For COVID-19 Leaving Tournament In Disarray

Maxwell and Raman met way back in 2013 and dated for a long time before deciding to get engaged in 2020. There marriage was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now the couple is all set to get hitched on March 27 in Melbourne.

Maxwell was retained ahead of the IPL Mega Auction and the 3-time Indian Premier League runners-up roped in the likes of Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dinesh Karthik for the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Fellow Australians, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will team up with Maxwell in the RCB dug out. The Bangalore side have let go off their key spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal who have been fetched by Rajasthan Royals and will team up with fellow Indian international, Ravi Ashwin for the 2008 Indian Premier League Champions.