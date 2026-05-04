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RCB star Jitesh Sharma breaks silence on unprofessional remark about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

RCB star Jitesh Sharma breaks silence on ‘unprofessional’ remark about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Jitesh Sharma reacts to his 'unprofessional' remark on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Scroll down to read the full story.

Jitesh Sharma opened up about his controversial statement to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Star Rajasthan Royals (RR) player and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and iconic knocks. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showcased an impressive batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Speaking about his batting stats for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played 10 matches in the tournament so far, scoring 404 runs in the league. In IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed one hundred and two half-centuries.

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However, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter, Jitesh Sharma criticized Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his unprofessional behavior. Jitesh Sharma marked his habits of watching cartoons and eating ice-cream. Jitesh Sharma’s statement created a big controversy. But, later on, he opened up about his and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s close bond. “He is a very good friend of mine. We are very close, and I can call him anything.”

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He shared all these statements during the podcast with legendary Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player, AB de Villiers. In the podcast, AB de Villiers asked him, ‘Which youngster do you think could become an Indian star or player?’

To which he replied, “My immediate answer was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. When he asked why, I pointed to his technique, mentality, and hard work. I told him that Vaibhav could dominate all three formats and that he looks very professional on the field. But in reality, he isn’t just that.”

“He is a 15-year-old kid who loves ice cream. He comes to my room and eats it with me; I don’t eat it, but he does. If a child doesn’t want ice cream, what else would they have? He visits our house, speaks with my wife, and watches videos on YouTube. We are very close-he’s like my younger brother,” he added.

After this statement, Jitesh Sharma reacted to the criticism he faced, “I don’t care what people say. There is a lot of professionalism expected of him because he has to perform at this level, but he is still only 15. Let a child be a child. When he is with me, he can be himself because I don’t judge him. I tell him, ‘You’re only fifteen. Watch TV, eat whatever you want, and just focus on your batting.’ He’s happy that way.”

Jitesh Sharma clarifies his previous statement about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! pic.twitter.com/iAlHYg2KUG — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) May 3, 2026

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