By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
RCB Unbox 2024 Event in Bengaluru: Team Name Change to New Jersey; What’s EXPECTED!
It may not be a brand new jersey, instead, they may incorporate a few minor changes in their outfit.
Bengaluru: D-day is here! The day we have all been waiting for, it is the day of the RCB Unbox 2024. Three days ahead of the season opener, the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise will keep up the tradition of the Unbox event. Reports suggest that the event, that is going to take place today, is important. Reports suggest that a few announcements are likely to be made today. So, what are the expectations from RCB Unbox event today.
Change of Team Name: Reports suggest that the ‘Royal Challengers Bangalore’, will no more be ‘Bangalore’. Instead, it is set to become ‘Bengaluru’. On Monday, actress Rashmika Mandanna also hinted that this change is going to take place.
New Jersey? About the jersey, we are not too certain. But, there are articles that suggest this may happen. What we feel is, it will not be a new jersey, instead, they may incorporate a few minor changes in their outfit.
RCB Unbox 2024: Star Performers, Who all will perform?
The line-up of performers include —
DJ Alan Walker
Raghu Dixit
Brodha V
Jordindian
Neeti Mohan
Barfi and Katcheri
RCB Unbox 2024: Star attractions
Faf du Plessis
Virat Kohli
Glenn Maxwell
Dinesh Karthik
Rishabh Shetty
Ashwini Puneeth
Shivrajkumar
WPL 2024 Champions women’s team
RCB IPL 2024 squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.