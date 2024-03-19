Home

RCB Unbox 2024 Event in Bengaluru: Team Name Change to New Jersey; What’s EXPECTED!

It may not be a brand new jersey, instead, they may incorporate a few minor changes in their outfit.

RCB Unbox 2024: Virat Kohli arrived in Bengaluru for IPL 2024.

Bengaluru: D-day is here! The day we have all been waiting for, it is the day of the RCB Unbox 2024. Three days ahead of the season opener, the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise will keep up the tradition of the Unbox event. Reports suggest that the event, that is going to take place today, is important. Reports suggest that a few announcements are likely to be made today. So, what are the expectations from RCB Unbox event today.

Change of Team Name: Reports suggest that the ‘Royal Challengers Bangalore’, will no more be ‘Bangalore’. Instead, it is set to become ‘Bengaluru’. On Monday, actress Rashmika Mandanna also hinted that this change is going to take place.

New Jersey? About the jersey, we are not too certain. But, there are articles that suggest this may happen. What we feel is, it will not be a new jersey, instead, they may incorporate a few minor changes in their outfit.

RCB Unbox 2024: Star Performers, Who all will perform?

The line-up of performers include —

DJ Alan Walker

Raghu Dixit

Brodha V

Jordindian

Neeti Mohan

Barfi and Katcheri

RCB Unbox 2024: Star attractions

Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli

Glenn Maxwell

Dinesh Karthik

Rishabh Shetty

Ashwini Puneeth

Shivrajkumar

WPL 2024 Champions women’s team

RCB IPL 2024 squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

