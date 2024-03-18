Home

RCB Unbox 2024: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Hint About Team Name Change Ahead of IPL in VIRAL Video | WATCH

RCB Unbox 2024: Spotting that, Rashmika, walks up close, and then removes 'Bangalore' from 'Royal Challengers' dropping a clear hint of what is expected.

Bengaluru: There is much speculation over what will happen at the much-awaited RCB Unbox in Bengaluru on March 19. While some reports suggest that there will be a rechristening of the name of the franchise, it seems the rumours are true. Actress Rashmika Mandhana, who is an RCB fan, in a clip, dropped a massive hint about it and almost went on to confirm it.

In the clip, which seems to be shot inside a make-up van, Rashmika walks inside and then spots ‘Royal Challengers Bangalore’ written on the mirror. Spotting that, Rashmika, walks up close, and then removes ‘Bangalore’ from ‘Royal Challengers’ dropping a clear hint of what is expected.

Here is the clip on social space:

Meanwhile, in a first, RCB have won the WPL title. Smriti Mandhana led the eves to the title on Sunday’s clash against Delhi Capitals. RCB won the game by eight wickets. Following the win, Smriti got a call from Virat Kohli.

At the Unbox event tomorrow, a number of top stars are going to perform at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

Where Can You Watch The RCB Unbox Event?

You can watch the RCB Unbox event on their YouTube channel which will live stream the event. Other social media handles of the team may also live stream the event for fans.

RCB Full Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav

