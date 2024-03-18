Home

RCB Unbox Event 2024 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch, Timing, Celebrities List, Ticket Price – All You Need to Know

The RCB Unbox 2024 event would start at 7:30 PM on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli is likely to join RCB's training camp on March 19.

Bengaluru: It was an evening to remember as the eves from the Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Smriti Mandhana, went on to clinch their maiden title on Sunday with a comprehensive win over Delhi Capitals. After the win, Smriti confirmed that the eves would be attending the much-awaited RCB Unbox event on March 19 at the iconic MA. Chidambaram stadium. Reports also suggest that Virat Kohli, who reached Bangalore in the wee hours, would be attending the event. But when does the event start?

As per a report on InsideSport, the event would start at 7:30 PM on Tuesday.

RCB Unbox 2024 Star Performers

The line-up of performers for tomorrow include DJ Alan Walker, Raghu Dixit, Brodha V, Jordindian, Neeti Mohan, Barfi and Katcheri performing, while Kannada cine stars are also set to grace the event.

How to buy tickets for RCB Unbox 2024?

The tickets for the RCB Unbox event range from Rs 800 to Rs 4000. You can buy the tickets from the RCB website and the RCB App. A person can book up to six tickets in a single login.

Where Can You Watch The RCB Unbox Event?

You can watch the RCB Unbox event on their YouTube channel which will live stream the event. Other social media handles of the team may also live stream the event for fans.

RCB Full Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

