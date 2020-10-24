RCB vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's RCB vs CSK at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Ok, riddle me this: Team A has won seven of their 10 matches and is at the third spot in the points table. Team B has won three of their 11 matches is languishing at the bottom of the pile. Match Team A and Team B with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. For someone who hasn't been following the ongoing IPL season, he/she may be forgiven to have matched Team A with CSK. However, it's the opposite. Such has been this season that traditional leaders are almost out of the playoffs race and last season's wooden spoon winners are in a tussle for a top-two spot now. These two meet for the second time this season on Sunday in an afternoon game. Virat Kohli's men are chirping after a string of impressive performances. MS Dhoni is being criticised for his tactics, especially for not showing enough faith in youngsters. CSK are down and out but can they summon some energy and change their wretched run?

RCB vs CSK IPL Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 25.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), Faf du Plessis (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, N Jagadeesan, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Sam Curran, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris

RCB vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

RCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (captain and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur/KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood/Lungi Ngidi

RCB vs CSK SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, MS Dhoni (captain), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal

