RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 49 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match MCA Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 4, Wednesday

Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a group stage match to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune on May 4 (Wednesday). While the Red Army is coming in to the match after losing three games in a row, the Yellow Army under the leadership of MS Dhoni won their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently. Both RCB and CSK have already faced each other in IPL 2022. To note, the defending champions had beaten RCB by a convincing margin. However, it will be a different day and RCB will want to settle the scores and make a strong comeback in the tournament. Both teams look strong on paper and it will be an exciting contest between the two heavyweights of the long-running tournament. Also Read - IPL 2022: BCCI Announces Venue, Schedule For Playoffs- Check Full Schedule

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs CSK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RCB vs CSK Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 50 toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

RCB vs CSK Possible Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Ambati Rayudu, Rajat Patidar, Wanindu Hasaranga, MS Dhoni, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel.

Captain: MS Dhoni, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli.