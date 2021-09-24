 RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Match Highlights And Updates

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match live score and updates. Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. Sent into bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 156 for six in the allotted 20 overs. Chasing, CSK completed the task in 18.1 overs. Ruturaj Gaekwad (38) and Faf du Plessis (31) added 71 runs for the first wicket to set the tone for CSK’s chase. Earlier, RCB were off to a flying start with skipper Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) laying a solid foundation with a stand of 111 runs for the opening wicket.Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-Round Show, Claim Top Spot

Live Updates

  • 11:39 PM IST

  • 11:31 PM IST

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: And it’s DONE AND DUSTED in Sharjah! Another match and another win for Chennai Super Kings and it’s contrasting for Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK chased down the total with 11 balls to spare as all batsmen made some valuable contribution in the 157-chase. Underwhelming cricket from Royal Challengers Bangalore after dominating the first 10 overs of the match. CSK 157/4 in 18.1 overs beat RCB by 6 Wickets

  • 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: A couple of boundaries for MS Dhoni in the last over as 10 runs came from it. Chennai need just two runs to win this match and move to the top of the points table. CSK 155/4 in 18 overs

  • 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: Suresh Raina takes Chennai Super Kings closer to win with a four and a six on the last two deliveries of Hasaranga’s over. Chennai now needs just 12 runs from the last three overs. CSK 145/4 in 17 overs

  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: OUT! Harshal Patel strikes again as Ambati Rayudu is walking back towards the pavilion. He tried to smash it over mid-wicket but gets caught inside the circle by AB de Villiers. CSK need 24 runs in 26 balls as the equation is in their favour at the moment. CSK 133/4 in 15.4 overs

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: Seven runs from the over as Suresh Raina played Yuzvendra Chahal quite comfortably. Things are looking bright for Chennai Super Kings here. CSK 126/3 in 15 overs

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: OUT! Is this another twist in the tale? Harshal Patel deceives Moeen Ali with a slower one and Virat Kohli takes an easier catch this time. Chennai Super Kings needs 39 runs from the last six overs which is very gettable. CSK 119/3 in 14 overs

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings are now marching towards the target with complete ease. Wanindu Hasaranga has been underwhelming so far in the IPL as he failed to make any impact. Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu are playing the spinner with complete ease. CSK 112/2 in 13 overs

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs CSK Score And Updates IPL 2021: A big over for Chennai as the pressure is gone. Twelve runs from it as Chahal missed his length on a ball and gets hammered for a maximum. RCB need to put pressure on CSK here and not give any free runs. CSK 90/2 in 11 overs