RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Match Highlights And Updates

Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match live score and updates. Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. Sent into bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 156 for six in the allotted 20 overs. Chasing, CSK completed the task in 18.1 overs. Ruturaj Gaekwad (38) and Faf du Plessis (31) added 71 runs for the first wicket to set the tone for CSK’s chase. Earlier, RCB were off to a flying start with skipper Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) laying a solid foundation with a stand of 111 runs for the opening wicket.Also Read - IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-Round Show, Claim Top Spot

See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live score today, RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 2021 Live, RCB vs CSK live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match, RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 2021 Live match score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Also Read - BLR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s IPL Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST September 24 Friday