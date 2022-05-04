Pune: When MS Dhoni was re-appointed as captain of Chennai Super Kings mid-way through the season, it created massive buzz as expected. Soon, Dhoni led his side to their third win of the season and in the process kept the hopes of a playoff alive. Now, as CSK get ready to take on RCB in what promises to be a cracking south-Indian derby, ex-Chennai opener Faf Du Plessis – who was part of the Dhoni side last season – revealed that he was surprised to see Dhoni being re-appointed.Also Read - IPL 2022 Race For Qualification: Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants Lead With RR, SRH, RCB & PBKS All In Fray | Jaideep Ghosh Column

“I’m surprised that the captaincy change happened midseason, but I was also surprised at the way it happened the way before the season. So, it is like two surprises canceling each other out. Obviously, there’s no secret that when MS is there and he is the captain, he does get the best out of the players, and that has been a big part of CSK’s success,” Faf said while speaking on Bold Diaries. Also Read - RCB vs CSK, IPL 2022: Brad Hogg on MS Dhoni's Successor as Captain

Faf also spoke of RCB losing three on the trot. He said: “Out of the last three games, two games we were not at the best of our ability, and the last game I think we played some really good cricket, but we were up against a team that seized the small moments. Usually, such moments generally falls to the team in good form.”