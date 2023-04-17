Home

MS Dhoni Gets Thala Welcome From Fans as he Enters M. Chinnaswamy; Watch VIRAL CLIP

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: From gheraoing the team bus to clicking selfies, Dhoni was all smiles. A ground staff also touched Dhoni's feet out of respect for the CSK captain.

Dhoni at Chinnswamy (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bangalore: The Chennai Super Kings are easily one of the most popular teams in IPL history and the big reason for that is MS Dhoni. In every city he goes to in the world, he has fans rooting for him such as his stature. And hence, it was not surprising to see the frenzy outside the iconic M. Chinnswamy stadium as Dhoni entered. From gheraoing the team bus to clicking selfies, Dhoni was all smiles. A ground staff also touched Dhoni’s feet out of respect for the CSK captain.

Here is the clip shared by the CSK social media handle that is now going viral:

