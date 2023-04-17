Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • MS Dhoni Gets Thala Welcome From Fans as he Enters M. Chinnaswamy; Watch VIRAL CLIP

MS Dhoni Gets Thala Welcome From Fans as he Enters M. Chinnaswamy; Watch VIRAL CLIP

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: From gheraoing the team bus to clicking selfies, Dhoni was all smiles. A ground staff also touched Dhoni's feet out of respect for the CSK captain.

Updated: April 17, 2023 11:50 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni NEWS, MS Dhoni AGE, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni runs, MS Dhoni records, MS Dhoni csk, MS Dhoni ipl, RCB vs CSK, RCB vs CSK squads, RCB vs CSK head to head, RCB vs CSK squads, RCB vs CSK dream11, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 Live streaming, RCB vs CSK live updates, RCB vs CSK live streaming, Cricket News
Dhoni at Chinnswamy (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Bangalore: The Chennai Super Kings are easily one of the most popular teams in IPL history and the big reason for that is MS Dhoni. In every city he goes to in the world, he has fans rooting for him such as his stature. And hence, it was not surprising to see the frenzy outside the iconic M. Chinnswamy stadium as Dhoni entered. From gheraoing the team bus to clicking selfies, Dhoni was all smiles. A ground staff also touched Dhoni’s feet out of respect for the CSK captain.

Also Read:

Here is the clip shared by the CSK social media handle that is now going viral:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 17, 2023 11:50 AM IST

Updated Date: April 17, 2023 11:50 AM IST

More Stories