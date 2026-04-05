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RCB vs CSK Highlights, 11th Match IPL 2026: RCB secure second straight win, hand CSK third consecutive defeat

RCB vs CSK Highlights, 11th Match IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru hand Chennai Super Kings their third consecutive defeat this season, securing a 43-run win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Published date india.com Updated: April 6, 2026 12:00 AM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 43-runs (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on five-times IPL Chennai Super Kings in a high-voltage IPL 2026 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday night. RCB enters the game on the back of a winning start against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while CSK is desperate for their first victory after suffering defeats in both of their previous matches this season.

RCB’s debutant Jacob Duffy had a dream start in IPL as he finished with impressive figures of 3/22, restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to 201/9 and setting up an easy chase for the home side, who sealed the victory with more than four overs to spare. confident with their opening win, Rajat Patidar’s side will be keen to carry that momentum forward and strengthen their title defense.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have struggled at the start of IPL 2026. They were outplayed by Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati as they were bowled out for just 127, and then suffered another setback at home against Punjab Kings, failing to defend a strong total of 210. The five-time champions will be desperate to turn things around in Bengaluru.

The CSK have traditionally had the upper hand in their rivalry with RCB. Out of 36 encounters between the two sides, CSK have won 22 matches, while RCB have claimed 13 victories, and one game ended in a no-result. These stats highlight CSK’s dominance in this high-profile southern derby.

Who will the Chinnaswamy pitch favour?

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to once again provide a batting-friendly track for this clash. Pacers could get some assistance early on with the new ball, as was evident in RCB’s previous game against SRH at this venue. Teams that can exploit the movement upfront will gain an edge, making it likely that the captain winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Playing 12

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Rahul Chahar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

RCB vs CSK 11th Match IPL 2026, Highlights here…

Live Updates

  • Apr 5, 2026 11:57 PM IST

    That’s all for today, stay tuned for live score and updates from Match no.12 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens.

  • Apr 5, 2026 11:17 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score, 11th Match IPL 2026: Abhinandan strikes, Matt Henry departs. That’s the final wicket, and RCB seal a 43-run victory. Singh bowls a slower delivery on a good length, and Henry looks to slog it across the line towards midwicket. However, he fails to get the timing right. Salt slides in, and completes a neat catch to wrap things up.

  • Apr 5, 2026 11:02 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score, 11th Match IPL 2026: Jamie Overton got caught by substitute Jacob Bethell off Suyash Sharma’s ball. He bowls a googly at 88 kph, getting it to turn in sharply with extra bounce. Overton rocks back, looking to go big down the ground, but fails to middle it. The ball goes high in the air, and Bethell completes the catch. CSK need 72 runs in 22 balls

  • Apr 5, 2026 10:56 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score, 11th Match IPL 2026: Prashant Veer got caught by Rajat Patidar off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ball. He hits a back-of-a-length delivery at 131.1 kph, and Veer looks to drive it through extra cover. However, the shot doesn’t come off cleanly, taking the upper part of the bat and failing to find the gap. Patidar to the left and takes a sharp catch.

  • Apr 5, 2026 10:29 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score, 11th Match IPL 2026: Shivam Dube got caught by Jitesh Sharma off Abhinandan Singh’s delivery. It wasn’t short enough to pull, and Dube only managed an inside edge that flew low to the keeper’s right. The ball was dipping, but Jitesh reacted superbly, diving full stretch to his right to take a one-handed catch. Jamie Overton joins Prashant Veer on the crease

  • Apr 5, 2026 10:14 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score, 11th Match IPL 2026: Kartik Sharma got caught by Abhinandan Singh off Krunal Pandya’s ball. That’s two wickets in the over for Krunal. He bowled a full delivery with a touch of turn, and Kartik went for the slog sweep but only managed a top edge. The ball went up in the air, Abhinandan took a comfortable catch. Prashant Veer joins Shivam Dube. CSK need 166 runs in 77 balls

  • Apr 5, 2026 10:06 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score, 11th Match IPL 2026: Sarfaraz Khan is fighting a lone battle for CSK, racing to 50 in just 24 balls – first this season. However, he can’t do it all on his own, he needs support from the other end, with someone matching his tempo to keep the chase alive.

  • Apr 5, 2026 9:52 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score, 11th Match IPL 2026: Wicket no.3! Jacob Duffy strikes again as Sanju Samson got caught by Devdutt Padikkal. Samson’s struggles in IPL 2026 continue, as he falls cheaply for the third time in a row. He went for an attacking shot but couldn’t get it right, and Padikkal completed a safe catch. Kartik Sharma joins Sarfaraz Khan on the crease. CSK are 34/3 after 3.3 overs.

  • Apr 5, 2026 9:43 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score, 11th Match IPL 2026: Another wicket, CSK in trouble as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Ayush Mhatre. He got caught by Rajat Patidar, a historic moment for Bhuvneshwar as he claims his 200th IPL wicket, becoming only the second bowler to reach the milestone. He struck early, drawing Mhatre into a mistake, and Patidar completed the catch safely. Sarfaraz Khan joins Samson

  • Apr 5, 2026 9:41 PM IST

    RCB vs CSK Live Score, 11th Match IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad got caught by Devdutt Padikkal off Jacob Duff’s ball. A perfect start once again for Duffy. He pitched it up with a hint of movement away, tempting Gaikwad into a loose drive away from his body. The ball took a thick outside edge and flew towards Padikkal. Gaikwad departs at 7. Ayush Mhatre joins Samson

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

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