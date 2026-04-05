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RCB vs CSK Highlights, 11th Match IPL 2026: RCB secure second straight win, hand CSK third consecutive defeat

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RCB vs CSK Highlights, 11th Match IPL 2026: RCB secure second straight win, hand CSK third consecutive defeat

RCB vs CSK Highlights, 11th Match IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru hand Chennai Super Kings their third consecutive defeat this season, securing a 43-run win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 43-runs (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on five-times IPL Chennai Super Kings in a high-voltage IPL 2026 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday night. RCB enters the game on the back of a winning start against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while CSK is desperate for their first victory after suffering defeats in both of their previous matches this season.

RCB’s debutant Jacob Duffy had a dream start in IPL as he finished with impressive figures of 3/22, restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to 201/9 and setting up an easy chase for the home side, who sealed the victory with more than four overs to spare. confident with their opening win, Rajat Patidar’s side will be keen to carry that momentum forward and strengthen their title defense.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have struggled at the start of IPL 2026. They were outplayed by Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati as they were bowled out for just 127, and then suffered another setback at home against Punjab Kings, failing to defend a strong total of 210. The five-time champions will be desperate to turn things around in Bengaluru.

The CSK have traditionally had the upper hand in their rivalry with RCB. Out of 36 encounters between the two sides, CSK have won 22 matches, while RCB have claimed 13 victories, and one game ended in a no-result. These stats highlight CSK’s dominance in this high-profile southern derby.

Who will the Chinnaswamy pitch favour?

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to once again provide a batting-friendly track for this clash. Pacers could get some assistance early on with the new ball, as was evident in RCB’s previous game against SRH at this venue. Teams that can exploit the movement upfront will gain an edge, making it likely that the captain winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Playing 12

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Rahul Chahar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

RCB vs CSK 11th Match IPL 2026, Highlights here…

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