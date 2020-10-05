11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 19 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Saturday, October 5: Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs DC in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 19

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Monday in the top of the table clash. At the time I am writing this, RCB and DC are the only two teams to have won three games in the competition. While both teams look to maintain the winning momentum, a cracker is in store for the fans. Also Read - RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 19 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 5

It would also be interesting to see if the Capitals – who are coming off a win in Sharjah – make any changes to the playing 11 considering the big boundaries. Devdutt Padikkal has already impressed and hence there would be a special watch on him to see how he counters the speed of Kagiso Rabada early on. Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli Just 10 Runs Away From Achieving Huge Milestone

IPL Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 5.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs DC 11Wickets Fantasy Team

Rishabh Pant (VC), AB De Villiers, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Anrich Nortje, Yuzvendra Chahal

Starting 11 11Wickets Fantasy Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (WK), Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada

FULL SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCB 11Wickets Team/ DC Dream11 Team/ Royal Challengers Bangalore 11Wickets Team Prediction/ Delhi Capitals 11Wickets Team Prediction/ 11Wickets Guru Tips IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.