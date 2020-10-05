Live Updates

  • 12:55 AM IST

    Well bowled – Axar Patel!

  • 12:55 AM IST

    RCB vs DC LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: AXAR PATEL HAS BEEN NAMED THE MAN OF THE MATCH. Tough choice, with so many decent performances. On him bowling in the Powerplay, Axar says that he was ready to bowl as he was expecting it, given that the wicket was playing slow. On his plans to bowl on the wicket, Axar says that given that the wicket was slow, his plan was to bowl slow, vary with pace and then keep it stump-to-stump. On the mode in his mind when he came on to bowl, Axar says that he started with a defensive mindset but then, when he saw that the ball was turning, adopted an attacking mindset.

  • 12:50 AM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RCB vs DC: Victorious Delhi Capitals captain, Shreyas Iyer, is happy with the temperament shown by his team on this day. Says that in team meetings, the message is just to express oneself and just wants to keep this momentum. On the reason for his side’s success, Shreyas just puts it down to hard work. Agrees that it is important for the team to get a good recovery after a tough game. Especially in these situations where you cannot do much in a bio-bubble but says that there are entertaining activities held in the hotel. On the mindset after losing a big player such as Amit Mishra, Iyer says that it is a big blow but adds that there are good replacements as well. Further says that they don’t want to chop and change and believe in keeping it simple.

  • 11:29 PM IST

    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES: Gosh. 59 runs. Such a massive margin of victory in a T20 game. It is back to the drawing board for Virat Kohli and co. A real pasting and Delhi will be thanking Kohli for choosing to field. 4th win for Delhi and they go atop the table. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper – Virat Kohli, admits that things did not go as per plan with the Powerplay and the death overs going away from them. But is most disappointed with their fielding as simple catches kept going down. Does not feel that Bangalore bowled poorly in the Powerplay but credits Prithvi Shaw instead for batting better. Believes that they came back well in the middle overs. On the possible team changes for the next game, Kohli says that Chris Morris was really close to playing in this game but feels there are 4 days before their next match so they can introspect. Basically, he just wants his side to improve the basic things, especially fielding. Agrees that if they had wickets in hand during the chase, they could have made a fist of the chase. Says that as a batting group, they did well in 3 out of the 5 games played and is confident that going forward, they will look to forge partnerships. On being asked about Delhi, Kohli agrees that they would be hard to beat in the tournament but not unbeatable. Wants his own side to work on improving smaller aspects of the game.

  • 11:22 PM IST

    Massive win for Delhi Capitals!

  • 11:20 PM IST

    RCB vs DC LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020 LIVE: Outside off, Saini swings but misses. The ball goes off his pads towards point. They take a single. No leg bye signaled, so might have hit the bat. Delhi Capitals (196/4) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (137/9) by 59 Runs in Dubai.

  • 11:10 PM IST
    FOUR! Nice shot from Navdeep Saini. A length ball, around off, Saini backs away and slaps it over the bowler. The ball goes high in the air and lands just in front of the ropes in front of the sightscreen.
  • 11:09 PM IST

    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET UPDATES RCB vs DC: OUT! BOWLED! Anrich Nortje removes Mohammed Siraj for 5. Thanks for coming – the bowler said. Full and straight from Nortje, in line of the stumps, Siraj backs away and looks to push. Misses. Bangalore 127/9 in 19 overs vs Delhi (196/4)

  • 11:08 PM IST

    FOUR! Not a bad ball at all. Mohammed Siraj backs away to the leg side and Nortje fires in a yorker. But Siraj gets it on the full and squeezes it behind point!

  • 11:02 PM IST

    RCB vs DC LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: OUT! Kagiso Rabada picked up his fourth wicket of the innings, what a bowler he is. Isuru Udana departs as well. Rabada gets four. A length ball, outside off, Udana backs a long way to his right and looks to go up and above. He definitely goes up but not beyond. Iyer runs back from cover and takes it. RCB 120/8 in 17.4 overs vs DC (196/4)

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada made a big impact as he snared four wickets to propel Delhi Capitals to a 59-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, and helped his team zoom to the top of the IPL points table on Monday. Rabada, along with Man-of-the-Match Axar Patel, effectively restricted RCB to 137 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Earlier, RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl, but his bowlers failed to check DC batsmen as they posted 196 for four wickets in 20 overs.

DC now have eight points from five games, ahead of Mumbai Indians and RCB, who have six points each. After putting up a decent total on board, thanks to Marcus Stoinis’ 53 not out (26 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s), and some valuable top-order contributions, DC bowlers came all guns blazing to defend the target. Rabada set the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on fire with stunning figures of 4/24 and received good support from compatriot Anrich Nortje (2/22), Axar (2/18), and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/26). Chasing the target, RCB suffered a top-order collapse, losing opener Devdutt Padikkal (4), Aaron Finch (13) and AB de Villiers (9) with just 43 runs on board in 5.5 overs. Also Read - KKR vs CSK MyTeam11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 20 Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday October 7

On Saturday, Iyer (88 not out off 38 balls) again showed his class after Prithvi Shaw’s (66) opening act as Delhi beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Kohli too finally got his touch back after three ordinary outings with an unbeaten 72 off 53 balls to guide RCB to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. And come Monday, the two skippers would look to lead from the front and outwit each other in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Delhi seem to have finally got Rishabh Pant back in form as he dusted off his rustiness with a quick-fire 17-ball 38 against KKR. To add to it, there is Marcus Stonis and Shimron Hetmyer waiting in the wings. On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada is the go-to man for DC even though he leaked runs against KKR the other day. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast For Match 21 October 6

RCB, on the other hand, have been served well by the young Devdutt Padikkal at the top. The left-hander, considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, is fourth in the run-scorers’ tally with 174 from four games, including three fifties. And if Aaron Finch too gets going, it would be difficult for any side to stop the marauding Bangalore openers. Kohli’s return to form is a relief for RCB’s batting unit, which also has the likes of the in-form AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Singh among others.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.