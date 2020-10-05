

















South African speedster Kagiso Rabada made a big impact as he snared four wickets to propel Delhi Capitals to a 59-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, and helped his team zoom to the top of the IPL points table on Monday. Rabada, along with Man-of-the-Match Axar Patel, effectively restricted RCB to 137 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Earlier, RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl, but his bowlers failed to check DC batsmen as they posted 196 for four wickets in 20 overs. (SCORECARD)

DC now have eight points from five games, ahead of Mumbai Indians and RCB, who have six points each. After putting up a decent total on board, thanks to Marcus Stoinis’ 53 not out (26 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s), and some valuable top-order contributions, DC bowlers came all guns blazing to defend the target. Rabada set the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on fire with stunning figures of 4/24 and received good support from compatriot Anrich Nortje (2/22), Axar (2/18), and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/26). Chasing the target, RCB suffered a top-order collapse, losing opener Devdutt Padikkal (4), Aaron Finch (13) and AB de Villiers (9) with just 43 runs on board in 5.5 overs. Also Read - KKR vs CSK MyTeam11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 20 Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday October 7

HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, RCB 127/9 in 19 overs vs DC (196/4) in Dubai

On Saturday, Iyer (88 not out off 38 balls) again showed his class after Prithvi Shaw’s (66) opening act as Delhi beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Kohli too finally got his touch back after three ordinary outings with an unbeaten 72 off 53 balls to guide RCB to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. And come Monday, the two skippers would look to lead from the front and outwit each other in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Delhi seem to have finally got Rishabh Pant back in form as he dusted off his rustiness with a quick-fire 17-ball 38 against KKR. To add to it, there is Marcus Stonis and Shimron Hetmyer waiting in the wings. On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada is the go-to man for DC even though he leaked runs against KKR the other day. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast For Match 21 October 6

RCB, on the other hand, have been served well by the young Devdutt Padikkal at the top. The left-hander, considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, is fourth in the run-scorers’ tally with 174 from four games, including three fifties. And if Aaron Finch too gets going, it would be difficult for any side to stop the marauding Bangalore openers. Kohli’s return to form is a relief for RCB’s batting unit, which also has the likes of the in-form AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube and Gurkeerat Singh among others.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.