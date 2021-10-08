RCB vs DC Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s RCB vs DC at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai: In the last league match of VIVO IPL 2021 on Friday evening – Delhi Capitals will turn up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 56 at the Dubai International Stadium. The VIVO IPL 2021 RCB vs DC match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 8. Assured of a play-off berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to quickly recover from their loss in the previous game and finish the league phase on a high when they take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their final IPL round-robin game in Dubai on Friday. While the Delhi side (20 points from 13 matches) has made sure of a top-two finish, a defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night has dented RCB’s chances of ending second in the points table.Also Read - UAE vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips UAE Summer T20 Bash Match 3: Captain, Vice-Captain - United Arab Emirates vs Ireland, Probable XIs, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at ICC Academy Oval A 10:30 AM IST October 8 Friday

With 16 points and an inferior net run-rate to second-placed Chennai Super Kings, RCB’s hopes of a top-two finish has reduced after losing to SRH. Skipper Virat Kohli, however, will keep an eye on the result of the CSK-Punjab Kings match on Thursday to get a clear idea about how to go about in their final match to snatch the second spot, which appears a tough task to say the least. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RCB vs DC Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL. Also Read - SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL Match 55: Captain, Vice-Captain - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 8 Friday

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 56 match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, KKR vs RR 2021 Scorecard: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill Star as Kolkata Knight Riders Virtually Seal Last Playoff Berth With 86-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

RCB vs DC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kona Srikar-Bharat

Batters – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Axar Patel

Bowlers – Harshal Patel (VC), Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, George Garton

RCB vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje.

RCB vs DC Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Navdeep Saini, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep, Pavan Deshpande.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk/Captain), Ripal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Lalit Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Lukman Meriwala.

