RCB vs DC Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the 56th match of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Friday. With this win, Virat Kohli led RCB finished the league stage with 18 points in 14 matches. They will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator in Sharjah on October 11.
Riding on some fine knocks by Prithvi Shaw (48 off 31) and Shikhar Dhawan (43 off 35) Delhi Capitals posted a total of 164/5 in 20 overs.Also Read - IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Fail to Qualify For Play-Offs Despite 42-Run Victory Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Live Updates

  • 11:36 PM IST

  • 11:19 PM IST

  • 11:11 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: KS BHARAT FINISHES IT OFF IN STYLE WITH A MAXIMUM! Full toss from Avesh Khan and Bharat smashes it for a maximum to win the game for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Absolute madness in Dubai as the last-ball thriller sealed by RCB as they beat Delhi Capitals by 7 Wickets. RCB 166/3 beat DC 164/5 by 7 wickets

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Excellent over from Anrich Nortje as Delhi Capitals are back in the game again. Only four runs came from the penultimate over and now Royal Challengers Bangalore are under immense pressure. 15 runs are needed from the final over. RCB 150/3 in 19 overs

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Glenn Maxwell finishes off the over in style with a boundary over the wicketkeeper’s head. 12 runs came from the over and RCB are favourites now in the match. 19 runs needed from the last two overs. Anrich Nortje returns to attack to bowl the penultimate over. RCB 146/3 in 18 overs

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Another good over for Royal Challengers Bangalore as fifteen runs came from it. KS Bharat is playing an excellent knock here and taking on all world-class bowlers with his positive intent. Delhi Capitals are now under pressure. RCB 134/4 in 17 overs

  • 10:45 PM IST

    RCB need 46 runs from the last four overs!

  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat continue to counter-attack the bowlers here to get their team on top. 11 runs came from the Ripal Patel’s over. Maxwell is a very lucky man as Anrich Nortje also failed to grab his easy catch. RCB 119/3 in 16 overs

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Bangalore are crawling back into the game as 12 runs came from the Anrich Nortje’s over. Poor fielding from Delhi players in the past few minutes. RCB need to keep the momentum going to put pressure on Delhi bowlers. RCB 108/3 in 15 overs

  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE RCB vs DC Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Two catches dropped in a single over as Glenn Maxwell is definitely a lucky guy here. The Big Show needs to take full advantage of the lives and take the game closer. 11 runs came from the Axar Patel over. RCB 96/3 in 14 overs