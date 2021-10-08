RCB vs DC Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the 56th match of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Friday. With this win, Virat Kohli led RCB finished the league stage with 18 points in 14 matches. They will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator in Sharjah on October 11.

Riding on some fine knocks by Prithvi Shaw (48 off 31) and Shikhar Dhawan (43 off 35) Delhi Capitals posted a total of 164/5 in 20 overs.Also Read - IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Fail to Qualify For Play-Offs Despite 42-Run Victory Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

See the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live score today, RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, RCB vs DC live score, Disney + Hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match, RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Live match score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Also Read - IPL 2021: KS Bharat Seals 7-Wicket Victory For Royal Challengers Bangalore With Last Ball Six Against Delhi Capitals