MyTeam11 Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Match 19 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's KXIP vs CSK at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Two teams with a pretty good start to the tournament, after having won three of their first four matches in IPL 2020 will be up against each other at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. They are none other than the Bangalore and Delhi sides who comfortably sit at the top of the table till the filing time of this report.

Both Bangalore as well as Delhi are riding a winning momentum at the moment and it will be a matter of who applies themselves better on the day when they face off. While Virat Kohli & Co. have looked quite determined to turn it around this year, make no mistake Shreyas Iyer's Delhi have been brilliant on the field as well and are look to desperate to clinch the title this year.

Weather Report

Temp : 39 degrees Celsius

Rain probability: 0%

Humidity: 48%

Pitch report

Batting pitch : 60%

Bowling pitch : 40%

Pace bowling: 55%

Spin bowling: 45%

Team News

RCB: Bangalore are finally looking like a much-settled unit this year and have given well-defined roles to its players who have not disappointed. In a star studded batting line up it has been young Devdutt Padikkal who has made headlines since the southpaw has been in outstanding touch this year and has already scored 3 fifties in four games. Should the likes of Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli also begin scoring consistently, the Bangalore batting unit will become a nightmare for the opposition bowlers. In bowling too Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini have been terrific so far and with the experienced Isuru Udana bringing in his variations at the death, Bangalore have ticked more boxes than not.

DC: Delhi have been in form too and Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis have all scored half-centuries this season. Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant have also looked good in patches but have failed to convert starts into a big score. Their major area of concern would be the form of Shimron Hetmyer and where and how to get the best of him in the XI. While he began the tournament starting at Number 3, he has been demoted in the order ever since and it would be interesting to see where he bats against Bangalore. They might even be tempted to get in an Alex Carey in the XI although there have been no hints as such. Kagiso Rabada has been the leader of the pace attack and along with the likes of Anrich Nortje and R Ashwin that will form a formidable bowling attack.

There will be plenty of firepower on display in this game and given the nature of this year’s IPL, expect another match to go down to the wire. The top-order of both the teams have displayed great form so far. While one is the famed Bangalore batting unit, the other is a relatively young but completely effective Delhi unit.

When it comes to the middle order, AB de Villiers is a massive name in the Bangalore batting and there is probably no team that can beat the AB factor or boast of a name as big as him in their middle order and whether it is a matter of finishing or reviving the innings, de Villiers is a master at both of them. Perhaps Bangalore edge out Delhi in this regard but as far as the bowling is concerned it will again be quite an even contest.

Kagiso Rabada vs Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal vs R Ashwin/ Amit Mishra pretty even but with the form that Chahal has displayed so far, his four overs could well prove to be decisive in this contest.

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

RCB vs DC MyTeam11

Captain: AB de Villiers

Vice-captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Devdutt Padikkal

Probable Playing XI

Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel/Ishant Sharma

Best 14

Wicket-keepers: AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, R Ashwin

