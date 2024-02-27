By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
RCB vs GG Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants, 7:30 PM IST: Smriti Mandhan-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to take on Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giants in match 5 of the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on February 27. RCB are coming off a win against UP Warrirorz and would like to secure another win and gain more momentum. On the other hand, the Giants lost their opening game against Mumbai Indians and would be eyeing their first win of the tournament.
RCB vs GG Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: Beth Mooney, Richa Ghosh
Batters: Smirti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Phoebe Litchfield
All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce
Bowlers: S Asha
RCB vs GG Probable Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh
Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha
