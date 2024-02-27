Home

RCB vs GG Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants, 7:30 PM IST

RCBW vs GG Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

RCB vs GG Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Gujarat Giants, 7:30 PM IST: Smriti Mandhan-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to take on Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giants in match 5 of the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on February 27. RCB are coming off a win against UP Warrirorz and would like to secure another win and gain more momentum. On the other hand, the Giants lost their opening game against Mumbai Indians and would be eyeing their first win of the tournament.

RCB vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Beth Mooney, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smirti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce

Bowlers: S Asha

RCB vs GG Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha

