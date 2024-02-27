Top Recommended Stories

RCB vs GG WPL 2024 LIVE Score Match 5: RCB Eye Winning Momentum

LIVE Score RCB vs GG, WPL 2024 Match 5: Here are the latest live updates and score of WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants.

Updated: February 27, 2024 6:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE Score RCB vs GG, WPL 2024 Match 5

LIVE Score RCB vs GG, WPL 2024 Match 5: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants for match 5 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024 which is scheduled to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB have won their opener clash against UP Warrorz. On the other hand, GG have lost their opener clash against Mumbai Indians.

Here is the probable playing XI of the RCB vs GG WPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh

  • Feb 27, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have won their opener clash of the Women’s Premier League 2024 where the face UP Warriorz.

  • Feb 27, 2024 6:39 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants.

