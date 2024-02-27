Home

RCB vs GG WPL 2024 LIVE Score Match 5: RCB Eye Winning Momentum

LIVE Score RCB vs GG, WPL 2024 Match 5: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns against Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants for match 5 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024 which is scheduled to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB have won their opener clash against UP Warrorz. On the other hand, GG have lost their opener clash against Mumbai Indians.

Here is the probable playing XI of the RCB vs GG WPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh

