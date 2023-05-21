Bangalore vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 70: RCB vs GT Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, M. Chinnswamy Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 21, Sunday
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs GT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RCB vs GT Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Dream11 Team Prediction
Bangalore vs Gujarat IPL 2023, Match 70: RCB vs GT Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, M. Chinnswamy Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 21, Sunday:
Match Details
Match: RCB vs GT, Match 70, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 21, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru.
RCB vs GT Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha
Batters: Virat Kohli (vc), David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Faf du Plessis
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj
RCB vs GT Probable Playing XIs
RCB Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell and Karn Sharma.
RCB vs GT SQUADS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel
