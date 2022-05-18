RCB vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

RCB vs GT Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 67 Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI Today's Match, Tata IPL 2022

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs GT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, RCB vs GT Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

Mumbai: Runaway leaders Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive when the two teams face each other in their final IPL league match here on Thursday. Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games. Also Read - IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG, Highlights Scorecard: Lucknow Avoid Last Over Scare To Win Thriller By 2 Runs

RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches.But what could hurt RCB is their net run rate of -0.323. A win against GT would move them to 16 points but that might not be enough as they also need a few favourable results going their way.

Delhi Capitals, who are currently at fourth spot, can also secure 16 points if they beat Mumbai Indians in their last match and they have a much better net run rate than RCB at +0.255.

With back-to-back wins, RCB had the momentum going their way but that fizzled out after a big 54-run loss to Punjab Kings in their last match.

Virat Kohli’s woeful run continued as he managed just 20 in the last match but the stage is set for the former India captain to play an impact knock to make a turnaround in his form and the fortunes of RCB.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 67 toss between RCB vs GT will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

RCB vs GT Possible Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

RCB vs GT Dream 11

Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

Captain: Faf Du Plesis Vice Captain: Shubman Gill