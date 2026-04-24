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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Bengaluru Weather Update: Rain may spoil Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill battle at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Bengaluru Weather Update: Rain may spoil Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill battle at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Cloudy skies are expected over M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday evening for the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Will rain interrupt RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match in Bengaluru on Friday? (Photo: IANS)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are both one-time winners of the Indian Premier League title and the two teams will be up against each other in match no. 34 of the IPL 2026 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. The contest is expected to be a spicy one for plenty of reason, none more so than being a clash between the ‘King’ and the ‘Prince’ – Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill.

Fans will be hoping for a run feast two of the leading run-scorers of the IPL 2026 season – Kohli and Gill – will face off on a track which has been known to be belter. One thing that both teams will keep an eye on will be the weather in Bengaluru on Friday evening.

A cloudy evening is expected on Friday evening for the match between RCB and GT with 40 per cent cloud cover being predicted for the encounter. The humidity is also expected to be high at around 38 per cent. The temperature on Friday evening will be around 27 degrees Celsius but what will be good news for the fans is that there is only 1 per cent possibility of rain.

Check Bengaluru weather prediction for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match HERE…

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The pitch for RCB vs GT is once again expected to be a batsmen’s paradise. It is the same one on which RCB faced Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals earlier this month.

Also Read | RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to return to winnings ways against Shubman Gill’s side

Kohli and Co had piled up a massive score of 249 against Chennai on this same pitch and will be hoping for something similar against GT on Friday night. In the game against DC, the batters found it much harder as it was a drier surface and run scoring was pretty tough.

Is there a Reserve Day for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 match?

The BCCI have kept no provision of a Reserve Day for league matches in the IPL 2026 season. Both teams must play a minimum of 5 overs each for it to constitute a match in the league stages.

Only one match has been abandoned in the IPL 2026 season with the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata washed out without a ball getting bowled due to rain. The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings matches was also reduced to 11 overs due to rain in Guwahati.

The deadline for starting a 5-overs-a-side match is 1050pm IST as BCCI have allowed the provision to extend the match by one hour in case of rain interruption.

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