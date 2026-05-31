RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: 5 players to watch out for in the title clash tonight

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya celebrate their win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 match against Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

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