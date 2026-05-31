  • Home
  • Sports
  • RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar overtakes Mohammed Shami in THIS powerplay record

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar overtakes Mohammed Shami in THIS powerplay record

While Bhuvneshwar now shares the record for the most powerplay wickets by an Indian bowler in a single season, the overall tournament record is held by a foreign player. South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada holds the record, having taken 19 wickets in the first 6 overs

Written by: Rohan Mukherjee Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: May 31, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Dharamshala: IPL Qualifier 1 - RCB vs GT (Second Innings)
Dharamshala: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made history in the Indian Premier League 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans. During the game, he equaled the record for the most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in the powerplay in a single IPL season. Bhuvaneshwar registered figures of 2/29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bhuvneshwar achieved this milestone by taking his 17th powerplay wicket of the 2026 season. He hit the mark during the 4th over of Gujarat’s innings when he dismissed the dangerous Sai Sudharsan.

Read more: IPL 2026: Shubman Gill closes in on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Orange Cap; Kagiso Rabada topples Bhuvaneshwar Kumar in Purple Cap race

With this wicket, he leveled the record with fellow Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Shami had previously taken 17 powerplay wickets for the Gujarat Titans during the 2023 edition of the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar has been the leader of Bengaluru’s bowling attack throughout the 2026 tournament. He is also in the race to win the Purple Cap (most wickets) award.

While Bhuvneshwar now shares the record for the most powerplay wickets by an Indian bowler in a single season, the overall tournament record is held by a foreign player. South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada holds the record, having taken 19 wickets in the first 6 overs.

Interestingly, Rabada achieved a portion of this major feat during the same 2026 season, where he managed to dismiss 18 batters during the powerplay phase alone.

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.
Impact subs: Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox.
Gujarat Titans XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.