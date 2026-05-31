RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar overtakes Mohammed Shami in THIS powerplay record

Dharamshala: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS)