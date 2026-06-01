RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Gujarat Titans avoid major scare as bus catches electric short circuit, players rescued

Though the players ended up safely at their hotel, the roadside emergency added an unnecessary memory to an overall successful campaign, which could have been better had they won the title.

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Gujarat Titans' team bus after it caught electric short circuit. (Credits: Special arrangement)

Hours after enduring a heartbreaking 5-wicket defeat the Indian Premier League 2026 final, the Gujarat Titans went through a baffling and frightening ordeal off the field when their team bus malfunctioned and emitted smoke, causing brief panic for the entire squad. Prior to this incident, GT lost the IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium where RCB became back-to-back champions.

While all eyes were on Bengaluru’s celebration after their victory, an electrical short circuit inside the Gujarat team bus triggered a sudden breakdown, causing smoke to rapidly fill the vehicle when the squad and support staff were traveling back to the team hotel.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Most boundaries and runs scored, multiple batting records broken: A look into season in numbers

The bus driver pulled over immediately after recognizing the threat and the entire traveling contingent, including captain Shubman Gill and head coach Ashish Nehra, was evacuated onto the roadside. Thankfully, no one got harmed or injured as every single passenger escaped in what could have been a far worse disaster.

However, the incident left the already exhausted players stranded on the road late into the night for nearly an hour before a replacement vehicle was arranged. This frightening incident describes the entire story about how things have went for the Gujarat franchise over the last few days. They had already faced severe travel delays due to bad weather in Mullanpur just a day before the final.

Though the players ended up safely at their hotel, the roadside emergency added an unnecessary memory to an overall successful campaign, which could have been better had they won the title.

What happened in the final between Gujarat and Bengaluru?

The Gujarat Titans succumbed to a humiliating 5-wicket loss after losing the toss and bowling first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. GT off to a disastrous start with the top-order suffering a tragic collapse which saw Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill get out for 12 and 10 respectively.

Also Read: Where Rajat Patidar Stands Among IPL’s Most Successful Captains?

Washington Sundar’s fighting half-century is what helped the team get to 155, which never really threatened their opponents.

RCB responded aggressively with Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli stitching a 62-run opening stand. They did have a scary moment when the likes of Devdutt Padikkal (1), Rajat Patidar (15) and Krunal Pandya (1) got out cheaply but Tim David’s 24 and Kohli’s 75 off 42 led Bengaluru to their 2nd consecutive IPL title with the former franchise captain receiving the player of the match.