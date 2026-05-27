RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Glenn Phillips gets upset upon being asked a ‘stupid question’ by journalist

The journalist, who was keen to know Gujarat's approach to the target, asked if the GT players had given up on hope after seeing Bengaluru amass the massive 254-run total

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/rcb-vs-gt-ipl-2026-glenn-phillips-gets-upset-upon-being-asked-a-stupid-question-by-journalist-8428250/ Copy

Gujarat Titans’ Glenn Phillips during a warm-up session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat Titans’ New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips was absolutely furious during the Qualifier 1 post match press conference yesterday after GT thwarted an opportunity to reach the finale on May 31 by losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 92 runs at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Phillips was particularly upset with a question asked by a journalist.

To understand the context, it is important to know about the nature of Gujarat’s defeat. After letting the reigning champions bat first, Shubman Gill and co were tasked to chase the highest total in playoffs history as RCB piled up a staggering 254 runs on the back of a sensational knock from Rajat Patidar.

Also Read: Watch: Joint national record holders Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar carry pole vaults in E-Rickshaw in viral video

The right-hand batter, on route to becoming the first RCB captain to deliver back-to-back IPL titles, led from the front and smacked a breathtaking 93 off just 33 balls from number 4. Virat Kohli (43), Devdutt Padikkal (30) and Krunal Pandya (43) also made contributions for the 250+ total.

In response, Gujarat’s batting line-up folded under pressure, losing 5 wickets within the powerplay overs before eventually getting bowled out for 162. Such a loss in the playoffs shatters a team’s confidence, and how GT bounces back from the loss, will be an interesting thing to see.

During the post-match press conference where Gujarat sent Glenn Phillips to answer the media, things got a bit tensed when the Kiwi international called out a journalist for asking a “stupid” question.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 25-ball hundred in Kevin Pietersen’s latest YouTube video ahead of maiden playoffs appearance

The journalist, who was keen to know Gujarat’s approach to the target, asked if the GT players had given up on hope after seeing Bengaluru amass the massive 254-run total. In response, Glenn Phillips furiously said that it was a stupid question and that no professional cricketer would want to give up that easily, claiming that the team tried to do everything right but it didn’t workout for them.

“It’s a stupid question. Nobody goes in thinking, ‘Oh, you know what? We’ll just give it up.’ Why would we do that as professional cricketers? It’s a very bad question. We went out there, we gave it our all. Unfortunately, when you’re trying to chase 250, everything has to be perfect. We went out there trying to do everything right, and obviously it didn’t.” – Glenn Phillips said in the post-match press conference.

Gujarat to face the winner of tonight’s match

Meanwhile, Gujarat will await the winner of Eliminator 1 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals who lock horns today at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. GT will face either of these two sides in Qualifier 2 on May 29 at the same venue.