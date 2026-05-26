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RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Toss update: Gujarat bowl first - Check playing XIs

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Toss update: Gujarat bowl first – Check playing XIs

The two teams met each other twice in the league stages with RCB pulling off a massive 206-run chase at the M Chinnaswamy in their first meeting and GT retaliating in Ahmedabad with a ruthless 155-run win in the reverse fixture

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the toss ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are just one win away from entering back-to-back Indian Premier League finals as they take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The winner is guaranteed a finale berth whereas the loser will face the winner Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals’ Eliminator 1 match on Wednesday, May 27.

Both RCB and GT enjoyed remarkable performances in the league stage, wrapping up with 18 points each from 14 matches. While Rajat Patidar’s side took the top spot due to a superior net run rate of +0.783, Shubman Gill’s men finished 2nd with a NRR of +0.695.

The two teams met each other twice in the league stages with RCB pulling off a massive 206-run chase at the M Chinnaswamy in their first meeting and GT retaliating in Ahmedabad with a ruthless 155-run win in the reverse fixture.

There will also some fierce one-on-one battles between Virat Kohli-Kagiso Rabada, Shubman Gill-Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jos Buttler-Josh Hazlewood among others. Last year, RCB had defeated the Punjab Kings by 8 wickets on this very Qualifier 1 match and they will be hoping to replicate that this year as well.

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RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Toss update

Gujarat Titans won the toss and chose to bowl first.

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar. Impact subs: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox. Gujarat Titans XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact subs: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Live streaming details The RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on television screens.

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