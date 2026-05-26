Home

Sports

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Watch Bengaluru rip off Gujarats top-order with excellent powerplay bowling

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Watch Bengaluru rip off Gujarat’s top-order with excellent powerplay bowling

Gujarat's chase of 255 got off in the worst way possible as they were reduced to 51/5 in the powerplay, thanks to Bengaluru's outstanding bowling performance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a dream start in their defense of 255 in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Gujarat Titans at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Both of Gujarat’s in-form openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill were sent back to the pavilion within the 4th over in two absolutely contrasting manners.

GT had got off to a decent start, scoring 11 off the first over but Bhuvaneshwar Kumar’s 2nd over stopped the flow, leaving the 2022 champions at 13/0. However, in the 3rd over bowled by Jacob Duffy, Sai Sudharsan got out in the most bizarre fashion, something that every batter tries to avoid.

In the 3rd ball, Sudharsan played a very good cut shot to a short of a good length delivery but just as he began to leave the crease to run, the bat slipped from his hands and struck the stumps, meaning the left-hander had to depart through a hit wicket.

Drama takes another turn in Dharamshala #SaiSudharsan departs in the most unusual fashion possible.

Playoff pressure bringing unbelievable moments #TATAIPL Playoffs Qualifier 1 #RCBvGT | LIVE NOW https://t.co/C6lvFqET52 pic.twitter.com/rvt5kVN51X — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 26, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The batter wasn’t watching on as he had already started running and by the time he looked back, his bat struck the stumps. His innings, which started off nicely, ended at 14 off 9. Jos Buttler then scored a four and a six in the remaining two balls of the over.

While many thought Shubman Gill was going to lead GT throughout the chase, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar said not today. The veteran seamer, who is on course to win the Purple Cap (most wickets) this season, enticed the GT skipper with a brilliant pitched up delivery that nipped back sharply off the seam.

Gill attempted a high-risk heave across the line but the ball caught a minor inside edge and rattled the middle stump, leaving Gujarat at 37/2.

Gujarat reduced to 51/5 within powerplay

If anyone thought that Gujarat would make a comeback after losing their openers, then they were absolutely wrong. Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam Dar joined the party and further depleted GT’s start to the 2nd innings.

Jos Buttler was undone by Josh Hazlewood, who got immediate revenge after being hit for consecutive boundaries by knocking over the Englishman’s stumps for the 3rd wicket.

Rasikh Salam Dar then turned the match into a one-sided affair in the very next over. He induced a mistimed shot from Nishant Sindhu to claim the fourth wicket, before following it up by dismissing Jason Holder to leave the Titans completely shell-shocked at 51/5.

At the time of writing, Gujarat were 78/7 in 10.3 overs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.