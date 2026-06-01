RCB Vs GT, IPL 206: Tim David fined by BCCI for this reason despite Bengaluru’s title win – Here’s why

The ban on Tim David was triggered during the 10th over of the final when the Australian reacted aggressively to a dismissal by throwing an ice bag toward on-field umpire Nitin Menon

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru might have won the Indian Premier League 2026 season but their Australian recruit Tim David has been handed with an one-match ban and he will subsequently miss RCB’s IPL 2027 opener. Before this happened, David lifted the 2026 Indian Premier League season with a 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans

The ban on Tim David was triggered during the 10th over of the final when the Australian reacted aggressively to a dismissal by throwing an ice bag toward on-field umpire Nitin Menon. Found guilty of violating Article 2.9 of the IPL Code of Conduct for inappropriately throwing objects near an official, David accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee Javagal Srinath.

Also Read: IPL 2026: How much prize money did RCB receive for winning the title? Here’s everything you should know

Because this marked his third Level 1 offence of the 2026 season, pushing his seasonal tally to five demerit points, it triggered an automatic one-game ban alongside a 50% match fee deduction.

What happened in the final?

Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challenger Bengaluru wrote history last night as they won their back-to-back 2nd Indian Premier League title in the 2026 finale against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans. RCB clinched a dominating 5-wicket victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The RCB bowling unit, led by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, worked its magic very well in the 1st innings, getting GT all out for just 155. In response, star batter and former captain Virat Kohli led from the front, posting his fastest IPL half-century off 25 balls after he and Venkatesh Iyer stiched a 60+ run partnership for the 1st wicket.

Despite losing the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya cheaply, RCB got to the victory with Virat Kohli scoring a four and a six to complete the victory. With that, Bengaluru joined the likes of Chennai and Mumbai to defend the IPL title successfully as reigning champions.