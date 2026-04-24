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RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohlis Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to return to winnings ways against Shubman Gills side

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RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to return to winnings ways against Shubman Gill’s side

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Match No 34 Live Scores and Updates: RCB will be eyeing top two position as they take on GT at home at M. Chinnaswany Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Rajat Patidar's RCB will take on GT in match no. 34 of IPL 2026 season on Friday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Cricket Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to grab back their home dominance as they take on Gujarat Titans in match no. 34 of the season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. The defending champions will look to rise to the top two position in the Points Table with a win over Shubman Gill’s side.

Both teams are coming into this contest with losses against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. RCB lost a hard-fought contest against DC at home last week while GT were hammered by 99 runs at home in Ahmedabad. Former winners GT are currently languishing in the sixth position of the Points Table with only 6 points in 6 matches and can’t afford another loss to their name if they hope to keep in the hunt for a Playoffs berth with Chennai Super Kings jumping over them after their 103-run win.

GT have an impressive record at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against RCB with a couple of wins although both sides are level at 3-3 when it comes to head-to-head record. The middle-orders of both teams are struggling so far this season and Rajat Patidar’s side can finally give an opportunity to young England all-rounder Jacob Bethell at the expense of Romario Shepherd.

GT could also be looking for a swap by giving an opportunity to West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder in place of Glenn Phillips.

Also Read | RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Jacob Bethell, Jason Holder IN, Romario Shepherd, Glenn Phillips OUT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 Predicted 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd/Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan/Kumar Kushagra, Jason Holder/Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Match No 34 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

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