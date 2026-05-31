RCB vs GT Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Final: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to create history by winning back-to-back titles as they take on Gujarat Titans in the title clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

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RCB captain Rajat Patidar at a training session at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are aiming to become just the third side in the history of Indian Premier League to defend their title after powerhouses Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings as they take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Rajat Patidar’s side have been the dominant team in the league, the first to book the berth in the IPL 2026 Playoffs and first to reach the title clash after their massive 92-run win over GT in the Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday.

GT, on the other hand, took the long route to the final, beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 on Friday thanks to a brilliant century by their skipper Shubman Gill. But the ‘home side’ will be heading into the title match just less than a day’s break after their delayed arrival in Ahmedabad due to storm en route from Chandigarh.

RCB, meanwhile, had to wait for 18 years to win their maiden IPL title in the 2025, where they had defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to win their first-ever crown. Now ahead of their move to new owners – Aditya Birla-led consortium – they can double their IPL trophy tally on Sunday night.

“It is important to know your strength. You cannot compare yourself with other teams. It is more important to focus on your team and how you play throughout the tournament. According to me, it is more important to play to our strength,” RCB captain Rajat Patidar said in the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“Both teams have done really well throughout the tournament. It will be exciting and challenging for both teams,” he added.

Also Read | Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for India debut? Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara believes…

GT openers Gill and Sai Sudharsan are the second and third-highest run-scorers in the IPL 2026 season behind Rajasthan Royals teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who holds the Orange Cap with 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike-rate of 237.3.

While Gill has scored 722 runs in 15 matches at a strike-rate of 163.71 with 1 century and 6 fifties, his opening partner Sudharsan has 710 runs in 16 matches at a strike-rate of 159.55 with 1 century and 8 fifties. For RCB, former captain Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer with 600 runs in 15 matches at a strike-rate of 164.38 with 1 hundred and 4 fifties.

But strength of both teams lies in their bowling attack. GT fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has taken away the Purple Cap from RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar after Qualifier 2. Rabada has 28 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 20.78 while Bhuvneshwar has 26 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 18.15.

“When you have top bowlers like Bhuvi and Hazlewood, you still need support from the other bowlers as well. The way Rasikh has come in and contributed to the team, providing those breakthroughs, has been important. You cannot win a competition or a match with just one or two bowlers. The way Rasikh has bowled throughout the tournament has been superb and it has really helped the team,” Patidar said.

RCB have a slight edge when it comes to head-to-head record with GT with 5 wins as compared to 4 losses but at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, both sides have won one game each.

Here are all the details about Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match…

When is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match going to take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match will take place on Sunday, May 31.

Where is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match going to take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match start?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match on TV in India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match in India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match Predicted 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer/Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy/Suyash Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj