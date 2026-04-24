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RCB vs GT Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 34: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

RCB vs GT Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 34: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar's RCB will face Shubman Gill-led GT in match No. 34 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar at a training session in Bengaluru. (Source: X)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to return to winning ways when they take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in match No. 33 of the IPL 2026 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Both RCB and GT are heading into this tie on the back of losses to Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians respectively with Gill’s outfit humbled by a massive 99-run margin at home.

IPL 2025 winners are still in a better position, currently in 3rd position with 8 points so far. A win on Friday night will help them move into second place on the Points Table thanks to their superior net run-rate.

Rajat Patidar’s side boast of a powerful middle-order featuring the likes of Tim David and Romario Shepherd apart from their skipper who has a strike-rate of over 200 this season. “We have a bit of a team and as a middle-order batter in T20 cricket, you can’t do finishing every game, so if you expect to do that, it becomes really difficult, so we just kind of play and try and enjoy,” David said in the pre-match press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“So a massive part of the IPL is not putting extra pressure on yourself and judging yourself harshly when you don’t come out on top,” he added.

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Virat Kohli continues to be the leading run-scorer for RCB this season with 247 runs in 6 matches at a strike-rate of 157.32 with two fifties to his name. GT, on the other hand, have been powered by their skipper Gill who has notched up 265 runs in 5 matches with 3 fifties and strike-rate of 151.42.

“We’ll remain consistent in the way we go about our batting and our bowling and our (game) altogether, to be perfectly honest with you. That’s been something we’ve been mindful of, is to remain consistent regardless of results. We trust in our method, we trust in the players that we have, in delivering that method and that formula,” GT’s Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said.

RCB and GT have both won 3 matches each when it comes to brief head-to-head between the two sides. But the visitors have managed to win two out of the last three matches played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

. . And we’re all set to light up the Chinnaswamy tonight. ✌️ Tim David, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik preview our 7th game of #IPL2026, which is also the last time we’ll be playing in Bengaluru this season in the league stage, on… pic.twitter.com/r5c9DEvkoA — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2026

Here are all the details about Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34…

When is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 going to take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 will take place on Friday, April 24.

Where is Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 going to take place?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 start?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 on TV in India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 in India?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 34 Predicted 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd/Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan/Kumar Kushagra, Jason Holder/Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma

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