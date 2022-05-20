Mumbai: There was massive pressure on Virat Kohli heading into RCB’s last game of the season versus the table toppers. But as they say ‘Cometh the hour, cometh the man’. RCB needed a big win to improve their Net Run Rate and still have an outside chance of making the playoffs.Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 67 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 20, Friday

Kohli came up with the goods with the bat at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday to guide RCB to an eight-wicket win. The ex-RCB captain hit a brilliant 73 off 54 balls. His innings was laced with eight fours and two sixes.

Ahead of the game, Kohli revealed his future goals as a cricketer. The ex-India captain said that he wants to win India the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

“I know how motivated I will be when the scores start coming. I want to win India the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup; that’s the motivation,” said to Kohli to Star Sports.

“I have to move forward maintaining a balance, get some rest, some rejuvenation, once I’m in the mindset then there’s no looking back and… it’s great fun. My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team,” he added.

Meanwhile, by virtue of this win, RCB moved to fourth place in the standings with 16 points but will have to wait for the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians game on Saturday to know their fate. A loss for Delhi would ensure RCB a play-off berth.