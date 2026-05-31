RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final, Ahmedabad weather updates: Yellow alert for RAIN ahead of title clash at Narendra Modi Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be hoping that rain doesn't play a part in the IPL 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

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Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host IPL 2026 final on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans have been at the receiving end of rain and wet weather when it comes to Indian Premier League final, having lost the 2023 title clash to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on a Reserve Day. GT will hope they don’t have the repeat of the same as they get ready to take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Ahmedabad has been going through extremely hot weather over the last few days with temperatures well over 40 degrees Celsius with high humidity. There is not expected to be much relief from rain till Monday – which also happens to be the Reserve Day for the IPL 2026 final.

However, to the worry of RCB captain Rajat Patidar and GT skipper Shubman Gill, there is a ‘Yellow Alert’ for rain and thunderstorms in the city of Ahmedabad. The alert has been primarily issued for Monday but the possibility of rain on Sunday as well cannot be ruled out.

A few years back, Ahmedabad witnessed torrential rain on the day of IPL 2023 final between GT and CSK. The match was then carried into the Reserve Day, which was also hit by rain and the rain-curtailed clash ended up well after midnight on the Reserve Day.

Also Read | RCB vs GT Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Final: When, Where, How to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online



But what will be good news for the fans is that currently there is no prediction for rain on Sunday evening. The temperature on Sunday evening when the final begins at 730pm IST is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius. But there is high humidity level of 47 per cent with 20 per cent cloud cover as well. There is only 2 per cent chance of rain on Sunday evening predicted so far.

Check Ahmedabad weather update for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final HERE…

What happens if IPL 2026 final is washed out?

The BCCI have kept provision for a Reserve Day for the IPL 2026 final between RCB and GT. Both teams need to play out a minimum of 5 overs each for it to constitute a match. The Indian cricket board have provision of extra two hours of play if the Playoffs matches or the final are hit by rain.

It means to complete a 5-overs-a-side match, the game could begin as late as 1150pm IST. If the match cannot be complete on Sunday, it will begin afresh on Monday – the Reserve Day, where the same rules will apply.

If no play is possible on Reserve Day as well, the defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be declared the winners of IPL 2026, having finished in 1st place in Points Table before qualifying for the Playoffs while Gujarat Titans were in second place.

T20 World Cup 2026 final pitch on offer

The RCB vs GT title clash will be held on pitch no. 6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – the mixed soil surface which also hosted the IPL 2025 final as well as the T20 World Cup 2026 final. RCB had defeated Punjab Kings by six runs on this same surface after batting first.

The pitch, though, has the lowest average score at this venue in all IPL and T20I matches played at this venue since 2025, which is around 199. Overall, teams batting first have won 16 matches and lost only 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium but on this particular track, the results as much more even at 3-all.

It remains to be seen what will Rajat Patidar or Shubman Gill after winning the toss on Sunday evening.