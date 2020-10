11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

RCB vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 28 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 12:

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik have had interesting tournaments thus far and when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns at Sharjah on Monday's eyes would be on the captains as fans would hope they fire again.

In the past seasons, the problem with the two franchises has been the consistency, this time they would like to turn it around.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 12.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

